March 24 • 06:47 PM
  • However it’s spelled, Pi Day’s fun for kids

    Imlay City middle schoolers participate in 3.14 mile run
    Tom Wearing
    IMLAY CITY — There’s more than one way to spell pie. Or is it Pi? Regardless of one’s preference, Imlay City Middle School science teacher Juliann Kent challenged her students ...more»

  • Bread rises to art form

    Retired math teacher Don Davenport shares passion for crusty loaves
    Catherine Minolli
    IMLAY CITY — With a whisk in one hand and a cup of water in the other, retired teacher Don Davenport reminds the crowd that he’s a little bit out of his element....more»

  • Making Hay

    Convoy of area farmers brings hay to Plains in wake of devastating wildfires
    Maria Brown
    TRI-CITY AREA — It was a whirlwind weekend road trip but one full of meaning and memories. On Friday, a convoy of semis and trucks departed mid-Michigan enroute to Kansas and Oklahoma and then ...more»

  • Battani places third in GLIAC

    Almont grad making impact in debut for Grand Valley
    Kevin Kissane
    TRI-CITY AREA — Jacob Battani, a 2016 graduate of Almont High School, gave Grand Valley State University a placewinning performance at the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) ...more»

  • Area’s best chosen

    Times selects from talented pool of players
    Kevin Kissane
    TRI-CITY AREA — From game one back in December until their final clash in March, these competitors made a name for themselves with their play out on the floor....more»

TODAY IN THE TIMES

Mar 23 | 01:42 PM

Kindergarten, Begindergarten Round Up

Columns

Snow signals and other blessings

Iris Lee Underwood - March 22, 2017
We scooped up our Irish oatmeal: cinnamon, pecans, brown sugar, and milk blended with cooked rolled and steel cut oats. If we hadn’t run out of dried black currants, my husband would’ve thrown ...more»

Legendary car man born in Capac

Rick Liblong - March 22, 2017
During World War II the American automobile industry shut down so that the companies could make war material as part of the "Arsenal of Democracy." Consequently, when the war ended and the GIs came home, ...more»

Love bombs found in kitchen

Catherine Minolli - March 22, 2017
Love doesn’t just sit there, like a stone; it has to be made, like bread, remade all the time, made new. ~Ursula K. Le Guin I learn this the hard way....more»

Opinion

Senate needs to remedy transparency problem

March 22, 2017
Legislators continue to try to remedy a big problem with transparency in state government. Michigan is one of just two states in the nation where the governor and lawmakers are not subject to Freedom ...more»
