Almont notches win over Brandon

Kevin Kissane

ALMONT — Almont handed Brandon a 53-35 setback at the Imlay City Holiday Basketball Showcase last Friday afternoon. With the outcome, Almont goes to 5-0 overall.



Chiefs cruise, 72-25

Capac remains perfect on year

Kevin Kissane

CAPAC — Capac sent visiting Memphis down to a 72-25 defeat in a non-league varsity boys' basketball clash last Thursday night. With the decision, Capac now stands at 5-0 this season.



Pickle packing success

Vlasic parent Pinnacle Foods named Processor of Year

Maria Brown

IMLAY CITY — Pinnacle Foods Inc., parent company of Vlasic Pickles, was recently named Processor of the Year by Food Processing magazine. In addition to the pickle products that come from their



A ‘Lively’ approach

Capac Elementary’s Sean Lively brings fun to principal post

Maria Brown

CAPAC — Sean Lively likes to have fun and he thinks there should be more of it in schools. So he's doing what he can in his first year as Capac Elementary principal to make learning a little


