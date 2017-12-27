Home
December 29 • 05:47 AM
  • Almont notches win over Brandon

    Kevin Kissane
    ALMONT — Almont handed Brandon a 53-35 setback at the Imlay City Holiday Basketball Showcase last Friday afternoon. With the outcome, Almont goes to 5-0 overall....more»

  • Chiefs cruise, 72-25

    Capac remains perfect on year
    Kevin Kissane
    CAPAC — Capac sent visiting Memphis down to a 72-25 defeat in a non-league varsity boys’ basketball clash last Thursday night. With the decision, Capac now stands at 5-0 this season....more»

  • Pickle packing success

    Vlasic parent Pinnacle Foods named Processor of Year
    Maria Brown
    IMLAY CITY — Pinnacle Foods Inc., parent company of Vlasic Pickles, was recently named Processor of the Year by Food Processing magazine. In addition to the pickle products that come from their ...more»

  • A ‘Lively’ approach

    Capac Elementary’s Sean Lively brings fun to principal post
    Maria Brown
    CAPAC — Sean Lively likes to have fun and he thinks there should be more of it in schools. So he’s doing what he can in his first year as Capac Elementary principal to make learning a little ...more»

  • Year in review

    Business growth, lawsuits, medical marijuana are among top stories from around Tri-City area in 2017
    Maria Brown
    TRI-CITY AREA — News of all kinds kept our staff busy in 2017. As is always the case, headlines that appeared in our paper encompassed a range of topics and issues, from encouraging business developments ...more»

Weddings

Gibbs/Hibbler
August 16, 2017
Lawrence, Walsh tie the knot
January 12, 2017
Salowitz, Soule wedding
September 21, 2016
Cortright - Sinda unite
April 06, 2016
Crary and Edelson unite
June 24, 2015

Free straw for dog houses

Sports

OUR TOP 10

Kevin Kissane - December 27, 2017
TRI-CITY AREA —From start to finish these competitors set the standard for excellence. Here is a look at the top-10 high school sports stories of 2017 and a few others that came very close to making ...more»

Columns

Finding ‘perfect’ in imperfections

Willene Tanis - December 27, 2017
Tomorrow I celebrate 52 years of being married to the same man. Is he perfect? Of course not. Am I? An equally resounding "Of course not!" In fact, we often remind ourselves and each other of the quote ...more»

Bloom in captivity

Iris Lee Underwood - December 27, 2017
"Instead of the thorn shall come up the fir tree, and instead of the brier shall come up the myrtle tree." Isaiah 55:13 After four years of TLC, my potted rosemary shrub is budding and blooming....more»

Magical day and miraculous feats

Catherine Minolli - December 27, 2017
Picture doing 108 pushups in a row. Or touching your toes 108 consecutive times. Or reaching your arms up to the heavens while you look up at the sky for three rounds of 12 reps each....more»

Opinion

Renewing commitment to best effort

December 27, 2017
As 2017 winds down and the dawning of 2018 draws near, we—along with most other people—reflect on the past 12 months with a mix of nostalgia, gratitude and even relief....more»
