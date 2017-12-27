Capac remains perfect on year Kevin Kissane CAPAC — Capac sent visiting Memphis down to a 72-25 defeat in a non-league varsity boys’ basketball clash last Thursday night. With the decision, Capac now stands at 5-0 this season....more»
Vlasic parent Pinnacle Foods named Processor of Year Maria Brown IMLAY CITY — Pinnacle Foods Inc., parent company of Vlasic Pickles, was recently named Processor of the Year by Food Processing magazine. In addition to the pickle products that come from their ...more»
Capac Elementary’s Sean Lively brings fun to principal post Maria Brown CAPAC — Sean Lively likes to have fun and he thinks there should be more of it in schools. So he’s doing what he can in his first year as Capac Elementary principal to make learning a little ...more»
Business growth, lawsuits, medical marijuana are among top stories from around Tri-City area in 2017 Maria Brown TRI-CITY AREA — News of all kinds kept our staff busy in 2017. As is always the case, headlines that appeared in our paper encompassed a range of topics and issues, from encouraging business developments ...more»
Kevin Kissane - December 27, 2017 TRI-CITY AREA —From start to finish these competitors set the standard for excellence. Here is a look at the top-10 high school sports stories of 2017 and a few others that came very close to making ...more»
Willene Tanis - December 27, 2017 Tomorrow I celebrate 52 years of being married to the same man. Is he perfect? Of course not. Am I? An equally resounding "Of course not!" In fact, we often remind ourselves and each other of the quote ...more»
Iris Lee Underwood - December 27, 2017 "Instead of the thorn shall come up the fir tree, and instead of the brier shall come up the myrtle tree." Isaiah 55:13 After four years of TLC, my potted rosemary shrub is budding and blooming....more»
Catherine Minolli - December 27, 2017 Picture doing 108 pushups in a row. Or touching your toes 108 consecutive times. Or reaching your arms up to the heavens while you look up at the sky for three rounds of 12 reps each....more»